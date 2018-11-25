Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) — After more than six nightmarish hours, the Delaware Memorial Bridge has re-opened Sunday night. Shortly before 5 p.m.. a leak of ethylene oxide from the nearby Croda Atlas Point plant was discovered, prompting the bridge closure.

Around 11:15 p.m., officials announced the leak was fully contained and pending final checks, the bridge opened in both directions.

“We deeply regret the significant inconvenience that this has had on the community and those travelling in the area,” the plant said.

Drivers were stuck in place for hours as the closure caused traffic jams for miles.

The plant was recently built on the Delaware side of the bridge.

Croda Atlas Point released the following statement Sunday:

We can confirm that there was an ethylene oxide release at our facility in New Castle Delaware at approximately 4:15 pm today. At this early stage, we do not have specific information regarding the details of this incident. There are no injuries to report, but as a precaution highway traffic near the site was stopped. We are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible to minimize further community impact. The Croda management team is working with the first responders and DNREC environmental response personnel to fully monitor the situation. The health and safety of the community and our workforce is always our primary concern. We would like to assure people that everything possible is being done to investigate this quickly.

The leak was not believed to be toxic, but was still considered at hazmat situation, New Castle County officials said.