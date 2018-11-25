Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-car accident sends two cars into a building in Montgomery County. It happened at West Airy Street and Haws Avenue in Norristown overnight.
Police say three cars collided and two of them crashed into a building.
One of the cars also hit a gas line.
Medics rushed two people to the hospital.
At last check, no word on their conditions.
Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.