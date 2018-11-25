  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMChevy Kickoff
    12:00 PMThe NFL Today
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A three-car accident sends two cars into a building in Montgomery County. It happened at West Airy Street and Haws Avenue in Norristown overnight.

Community Says Goodbye To 15-Year-Old Camden High School Student Killed In Shooting

Police say three cars collided and two of them crashed into a building.

One of the cars also hit a gas line.

3 car montco crash2 2 Hospitalized After Multi Vehicle Crash Sends Cars Into Building In Montgomery County

Credit: CBS3

Medics rushed two people to the hospital.

At last check, no word on their conditions.

Officials: 15th Case Of Measles Confirmed In Ocean County

Police are trying to figure out what caused the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s