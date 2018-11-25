Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — An apartment fire has killed one person in Delaware County. The fire broke out at a duplex at East Ridge Road near Providence Road in Media.

2 Hospitalized After Multi-Vehicle Crash Sends Cars Into Building In Montgomery County

It began around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

One person died and a second person managed to escape the blaze without injuries.

“Despite the efforts of the police and fire departments a resident of the building perished in the fire,” officials confirmed.

There’s no word yet on the cause. An active investigation is underway.

Community Says Goodbye To 15-Year-Old Camden High School Student Killed In Shooting

“We ask that you keep the victims of this fire and their families in your thoughts and prayers,” officials added.

Commuters in the area can expect delays due to lane restrictions as officials continue to investigate.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com as this story develops.