PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is now in effect for Berks County, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos until 1PM on Saturday. Some of the rain that arrives could fall in the form of freezing rain/drizzle for those locations before transitioning to rain Saturday afternoon.

Ice accumulations will be possible but only up to a light glaze. It is also possible that if the rain arrives a little sooner, there could be some freezing rain across the higher terrain in western Chester, Montgomery & Bucks Counties before transitioning to rain.

Right now, the best chance for any wintry precipitation remains in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It’s likely that all the rain will be in Philadelphia.

As rain continue to move in the afternoon and evening, it could come down heavy at times — especially Saturday evening and into the night.

General amounts will range between 0.75″ and 1.5″ of rain.