WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Berks County And Lehigh Valley Until 1 PM
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Weather Blog, Weather Stories

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A winter weather advisory is now in effect for Berks County, Lehigh Valley and the Poconos until 1PM on Saturday. Some of the rain that arrives could fall in the form of freezing rain/drizzle for those locations before transitioning to rain Saturday afternoon.

Cold Weather Survival Guide

Ice accumulations will be possible but only up to a light glaze. It is also possible that if the rain arrives a little sooner, there could be some freezing rain across the higher terrain in western Chester, Montgomery & Bucks Counties before transitioning to rain.

what to expect general1 Chance Of Freezing Rain, Ice Brings Winter Weather Advisory

Credit: CBS3

Right now, the best chance for any wintry precipitation remains in Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. It’s likely that all the rain will be in Philadelphia.

watches and warnings winter weather adv1 Chance Of Freezing Rain, Ice Brings Winter Weather Advisory

Credit: CBS3

Delaware Valley Could See Coldest Thanksgiving In Over 100 Years

As rain continue to move in the afternoon and evening, it could come down heavy at times — especially Saturday evening and into the night.

General amounts will range between 0.75″ and 1.5″ of rain.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s