TOWNSEND, Del. (CBS) – Willey Farms in Townsend, Delaware is back open for business.

Earlier this month, a 5-alarm fire destroyed the family-owned market.

For now, they’re selling fresh Christmas trees until they can rebuild what was once a staple of the Townsend community.

The market which has been a staple there since 1975 sold everything from fresh fruit to baked goods.

Willey Farms is open daily through the holiday season from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.