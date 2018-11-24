Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police are responding to a shooting that injured one man at The Mills of Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday evening. The mall has been evacuated as police investigate the incident on the biggest shopping day of the year.

One male victim was shot once in the wrist, according to Elizabeth Police. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The victim is not cooperating with police, according to City of Elizabeth Spokeswoman Kelly Martins. Police are reviewing camera footage.

“I heard people screaming and running. At first, it was just a crowd of people all coming around the corner,” explains one witness, Qahadja-Awa Diop. “Unfortunately, I’m not surprised that this is a day that something like this would happen in a country where this is the climate.”

The shooter has not been apprehended, according to police.

Officials received two medical calls from within the mall just after 8 p.m.

The mall was evacuated in the wake of the shooting and police are investigating. Officials are reviewing the surveillance cameras to try and identify the shooter.

Martins says the shopping center had been open since 10 a.m. Thursday, with approximately 25,000 shoppers throughout that time and was set to close at 10 p.m.

