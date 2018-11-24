Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney kicked of Small Business Saturday at the Broad Street, Germantown and Erie Ave Commercial Corridor. The mayor along with droves of shoppers took advantage of freebies and deep discounts at stores participating in the day.

The day is meant to highlight locally-owned stores in neighborhoods that might be overshadowed by big box stores on Black Friday.

Going strong since 2010, small business Saturday is still one of the most important days for mom and pop shops like Tildie’s Toy Box in East Passyunk.

“We focus on gender neutral toys that engage children in play. Which means that’s there’s not specific toys for boys or for girls, all toys are for everybody,” says Michelle Gillen-Doobraj, the store’s owner.

Tildie’s offered customers a swag bag with surprise goodies if they spent $50 or more.

Shop small Saturday is a really great day. While nearby at Amelie’s Bark Shop, some shoppers received a tote bag. The store’s biggest seller these days: Gritty gear in the form of a bandanna and dog treat.

“I think it’s just Gritty himself made it so popular, we’ve done nothing for this. It’s all him,” explains Jackie Starker, the owner of Amelie’s Bark Shop.

Over in Old City, this locally made gift store called Philadelphia Independents is among many stores that offered shoppers deep discounts.

“I think it’s better to support your local economy and make sure the mom and pop businesses are working,” adds Paul Scaperotto of Wallingford.

“I like to support the small business owners and when I see the sales that means new inventory,” says Greg Coachman of Northern Liberties.

In Northern Liberties there’s a lot of shops offering those Small Business Saturday deals too.