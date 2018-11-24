Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – The holidays can be a tough time for those who are struggling or are the victims of a crime.

On Saturday, a group of female business owners in Delaware County came together to brighten the day of those in need.

“We are collecting gently used purses filled with some basic necessities to bring crime victims a little joy this holiday season,” said Delaware County District Attorney Kat Copeland.

The owner of Local Gifts and Home has teamed up with District Attorney Katayoun Copeland and the organization Delaware County’s Woman Against Rape for “Purses with a Purpose” to offer a 20 percent off coupon for a donation of a gently used purse.

“This is an example of a gently used purse and inside you find some items such as nail care items, socks, nail polishes, lip balms, some body care items,” said Local Home and Gifts owner Kathleen Rode.

The “Purses with a Purpose” will go to woman in need, victims of domestic violence and victims of sexual assault.

At least 30 purses have been dropped off at the store already.

“Our goal is to receive a few hundred purses. We want to touch as many woman as possible with this project. When you are bringing a woman happiness during the holiday it spreads into the family as well,” said Rode.

“Our clients, victims of crimes, often find themselves very isolated as a result of a crime,” said Candice Linehan with Delaware County Woman Against Rape. “It helps us to remind our victims that they are not alone. There are community members, there are complete strangers, who are wishing them well and supporting them in giving them a gift. It might be simple but it makes a huge impact.”

Local Home and Gifts is accepting donations until Dec. 20. The purses will then be distributed right on Christmas Day.