DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital in Yeadon. It happened at Bailey and Fern Streets around 1 a.m.

Police say two men were fighting, when one pulled out a gun and shot the other.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower back after multiple shots were fired.

Medics rushed the injured man to the hospital.

At last check, he was undergoing surgery.

Police arrested the shooter.

