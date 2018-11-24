WEATHER ALERT:Winter Weather Advisory For Berks County And Lehigh Valley Until 1 PM
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philly PHLASH is now offering free rides to holiday attractions around Philadelphia. The PHLASH kicked off the first evening of service Saturday night.

The route includes 11 stops including the Christmas Village, Franklin Square, and Cherry Street Marketplace.

Free shuttle service runs Thursdays through Sundays from 6 p.m.  to 9 p.m., every 20 to 30 minutes.

Visitors can hop on and off at any point during the route that begins at Independence Mall to the Art Museum and back down passed City Hall.

The whole trip takes about 45 minutes depending on traffic, according to a spokesperson.

