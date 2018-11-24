Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – New Castle County police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 86-year–old man.

Police say Carlos McGrady was last seen leaving the unit block of Chestnut Crossing Drive.

McGrady left his residence in a green Kia Sportage DE:PC72113, the left tail light is broken and that side of the vehicle is a darker green due to a collision repair. His direction of travel is unknown but he is known to frequent the area of Brookside Shopping Center.

He has not been seen or heard from since early Saturday morning.

Police say McGrady has a medical condition which caused a concern for his welfare.

He is described as a white male, 5ft 8 inches , 145lbs, with gray hair and light blue/gray eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a green shirt. He is also known to wear white sneakers with the letter “N” on the side. (possibly New Balance)

Police are asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to please contact New Castle County Division of Police by dialing (302) 573-2800 or visit our website at http://www.NCCPD.com, or (Private Message) on the New Castle County Division of Police Facebook page.