CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A memorial was held Saturday for a 15-year-old Camden High School student who was shot and killed after leaving class last week.

Mourners gathered at Saint John Baptist Church on North 30th Street.

Fifteen-year old Javonne Davis was a freshman at Camden High School. He was a promising football player, who was chosen for the Rutgers future scholars program, which mentors high-achieving, low-income students.

A 15-year-old suspect has been charged with first-degree murder, as well as weapons offenses.