Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia girl whose hair was set on fire on her way home from school in October has been honored with an award for bravery in the face of bullying.

‘I Thought I Was Going To Die’: Teen Girl Says Classmate Set Her Hair On Fire While Others Looked On Laughing

A Haverford non-profit called “Teach Anti-Bullying” gave 8th grader Nevaeh Robinson their “Medal of Courage” on Saturday.

The award was given at the Nikki Dean Hair Studio on North 15th Street.

The hair studio also offered Nevaeh a free makeover.

‘It Felt Like People Really Cared’: Philly Police Stand With Girl Who Had Hair Set On Fire By Classmate

“I think this is amazing. Nevaeh getting a whole makeover, but also showing other little girls to speak up and don’t be silent when you are being bullied or if someone assaults you or if anything happens to you,” said Nevaeh’s mother, Tanya Robinson.

The eighth grader said she hopes her story helps children speak up about bullying.