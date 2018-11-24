Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) – The Audubon Fire Department’s Christmas Parade has been cancelled due to inclement weather.

The fire department announced Saturday that the parade would be cancelled due to rain, and it would not be rescheduled.

“Due to the incoming weather for tonight, we unfortunately are cancelling the Christmas Parade,” said the fire department in a Facebook post. “Due to a lot of other towns parades taking up the schedule for the remainder of the season, there will not be a rain date.”

The department says this is the first time in 30 years the town will not hold the Christmas Parade.

However, they invite residents to join them on Dec. 22 as they escort Santa Clause around town while he hands out candy canes.