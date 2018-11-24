Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – On Saturday, members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity helped make the holiday season a little warmer for some Philadelphia children.

Volunteers with the fraternity’s Rho Chapter spent the morning at the Burlington Coat Factory in Center City.

They raised $7,800 to provide 155 underserved youth with brand new winter attire.

The children were given a $50 stipend to buy coats, hats, and other accessories to keep warm this winter.

“Kids actually get to go shopping throughout the store,” said Robert Hill Jr. with the Alpha Phi Alpa – Rho Chaper. “They are paired up with a volunteer, who is volunteering through our organization, and they can go up and down the aisles and say, ‘hey, I like this coat’ or ‘no, I don’t like this coat.’ And one of the things we found is that kids are more inclined to wear coats of their choice that they are able to pick up verses the ones that mom or dad bring home for them to wear.”

Operation Cold War Coat Drive is now in its fifth year.