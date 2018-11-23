BREAKING:1 Injured In Shooting At New Jersey Mall, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Water has been restored to customers in the Cedarbrook section of the city after nearly 16 hours without water. A water main break sent water gushing into the streets early Friday morning.

Officials say the eight-inch main broke around 4 a.m. Friday along Fayette Street and Vernon Road. Water was restored around 10 p.m.

Nearly 40 people were without water as crews worked to restore service.

Officials say the break caused a partial street collapse.

