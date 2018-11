Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBS) — Police are responding to an unconfirmed report of shots fired at The Mills of Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday evening. The mall has been evacuated as police investigate the incident on the biggest shopping day of the year.

Officials received two medical calls from within the mall just after 8 p.m.

There was a shooting at Jersey Garden Mall. This video doesn’t show anything but I hope people on lock down get to leave soon.. pic.twitter.com/Jg2h943EIe — meraki (@smokeinpublic) November 24, 2018

Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story.