Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Police are responding to a shooting that injured one man at The Mills of Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth on Friday evening. The mall has been evacuated as police investigate the incident on the biggest shopping day of the year.

One male victim was shot once in the wrist, according to Elizabeth Police. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported.

The victim is not cooperating with police, according to City of Elizabeth Spokeswoman Kelly Martins. Police are reviewing camera footage.

The shooter has not been apprehended, according to police.

Officials received two medical calls from within the mall just after 8 p.m.

The mall has since been evacuated of all shoppers.

Martins says the shopping center had been open since 10 a.m. Thursday, with approximately 25,000 shoppers throughout that time and was set to close at 10 p.m.

There was a shooting at Jersey Garden Mall. This video doesn’t show anything but I hope people on lock down get to leave soon.. pic.twitter.com/Jg2h943EIe — meraki (@smokeinpublic) November 24, 2018

Stay with CBS3 for updates on this developing story.

(©Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

(©Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)