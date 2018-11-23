Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are asking for the public’s help finding an elderly, endangered missing man. Sixty-two year old Woodrow Weldon was last seen leaving his residence on the 2600 block of Ridge Drive in North Philadelphia Wednesday.

Police say Weldon’s mental conditions is reported to be poor.

Weldon is 5-foot-4, 105 pounds with a dark complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, green sweater and Batman pajama pants.

Anyone with information on Weldon’s whereabouts is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.