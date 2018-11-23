Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON CROSSING, Pa. (CBS) — The Washington Crossing Bridge was shut down for a portion of Friday afternoon while police responded to a pedestrian accident. Four people were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital, according to police.

The conditions of the four victims are not yet known.

Crews arrived on the scene just after 5:30 p.m.

Police diverted traffic on both the Pennsylvania and New Jersey sides of the bridge, but the bridge has since reopened.