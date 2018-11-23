Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles have lost two straight games, three of their last four and their last three home games to sink to 4-6, one game above the NFC East cellar dweller New York Giants.

There was a time not that long ago, when the NFL considered the New York Giants the worst team in the NFL.

Now look at them.

The Giants have won their last two and seem to be getting what coach Pat Shurmur has wanted. The Eagles, meanwhile, are hoping to turn things around when the Giants visit Lincoln Financial Field this Sunday at 1 p.m.

To many at the Linc on Sunday, this will be an exercise in playing out the season and seeing where pieces fit for 2019.

But for the Eagles, they still cling to hope this season can turn around.

“Hopefully, you see a team fully committed to being the best team we can possibly be on Sunday and not worried about any of the outside noise and not worried about the other stuff that’s happened in the past,” Eagles Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz said. “You’ll see a team that’s totally focused on what’s ahead and not let our past define us by any means and just go out and play good football.”

Defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles Down To Just 21 Percent Chance To Make Playoffs

The Eagles have been outscored 75-7 in their last two games and have scored over 24 points just once this season. That happened to be against the Giants, in their 34-13 win at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 11. Since then, the Eagles have gone 1-3, while the Giants have gone 2-2. Granted, it’s not much better than what the Eagles have done, but during that span, the Giants were outscored 101-98.

The Eagles made history last Sunday in suffering a 48-7 loss to the New Orleans Saints, which became the worst defeat ever by a defending Super Bowl champion.

Now, they fight more history by not finishing with the worst record of a defending Super Bowl champion, which the 1999 Denver Broncos currently hold, after going 6-10 and finishing last in the AFC West the year following John Elway’s retirement after the Broncos won consecutive Super Bowls. The 2000 Broncos finished 11-5 and made the playoffs.

Ironically, the last defending Super Bowl champion to not make the playoffs was the 2016 Denver Broncos, who finished 9-7. The last defending NFC Super Bowl champion that failed to make the playoffs the following year was the 2012 New York Giants, who finished 9-7 after winning Super Bowl 46.

Fast Facts

LEADER: Giants lead all-time series, 83-82-2

STREAKS: Eagles have won past 4

LAST GAME: 10/11/18: Eagles 34 at Giants 13

LAST GAME AT SITE: 9/24/17: Eagles 27, Giants 24

Giants

POINT FOR/AGAINST: 21.5/26.3

OFFENSE: 346.2 yards per game

PASSING: Eli Manning: 251/364. 2796 yards, 13 TD, 6 INT, 96.6 rating

RUSHING: Saquon Barkley (R): 158-728 yards, 4.6 yards per rush, 7 TD

RECEIVING: Odell Beckham, Jr.: 69-932 yards, 13.5 yards per catch, 5 TD

DEFENSE: 381.5 yards allowed per game

SACKS: Lorenzo Carter (R), B.J. Hill (R): 2

Eagles

POINTS FOR/AGAINST 20.5/23.1

OFFENSE: 355.2 yards per game

PASSING: Carson Wentz: 210/302, 2304 yards, 15 TD, 6 INT, 100.1 rating

RUSHING: Wendell Smallwood: 63-257 yards, 4.1 yards per rush, 1 TD

RECEIVING: Zach Ertz (TE): 77-804 yards, 10.4 yards per catch, 5 TD

DEFENSE: 377.9 yards allowed per game

SACKS: Michael Bennett: 5.5