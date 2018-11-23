Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) – Disney is giving fans of the animated classic “The Lion King” a sneak peak of the live-action remake expected to come out next year.

The first trailer of the new “The Lion King” will make you feel nostalgic. It features a pivotal scene from the Disney film.

At just over a minute and a half, the trailer for the movie has stirred plenty of excitement.

The film will star Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa.

Elton John and Hans Zimmer are also returning to compose music for the movie.

The original “Lion King” was animated and released in 1994.

The new film will be photorealistic, computer animated and directed by Jon Favreau,

The movie opens in theaters July 19, 2019.

