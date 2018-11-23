Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The shopping season is underway and many people are taking advantage of Black Friday deals today.

Bargain hunters were out early around the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys.

King of Prussia Mall opened at 6 a.m. Friday. While shoppers there were slow to turn out, once the doors opened up people quickly filed in.

In Camden County, the parking lots were full at the Gloucester Premium Outlets. The stores there have been open since Thursday.

Thanks to a booming economy, analysts expect Americans to spend more than a trillion dollars this holiday season.

An estimated 116 million are expected to hit the stores today in search of a bargain.

And the average consumer is expected to spend just over a thousand dollars on holiday gifts.

