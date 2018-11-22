Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

HAVERFORD, Pa. (CBS) — Thanksgiving is such a special time where having a feast plays second to being with family and giving back. At White Dog Cafe, giving to a family in need is how they celebrate a true Thanksgiving.

Tucked away from the doggie adorned dining rooms, in the kitchen of the White Dog Cafe in Haverford, executive chef Mike Selser shares a few tips from their Thanksgiving to-go menu.

“We’re going to be part of 600 peoples’ Thanksgiving. That’s really special,” Selser says.

And Mike’s turkey is just as special.

Made with herb butter and a little turkey stock, it’s tied like a bow before being marked with his signature stuffing with the smell of the season.

The secret to that smell is sage.

“To me the flavor of Thanksgiving is sage. I mean you can just smell it. That’s the Thanksgiving table memory,” Mike adds.

After a handshake in the kitchen of the White Dog Cafe, it was time for the handoff!

Boxes and boxes were filled with a feast for a family we heard about through the Salvation Army!

Very merrily we left our good friends behind to make that special delivery for our new friends Madeira and Miles.

Now with a table good and full, they could truly savor what they were most thankful for.