Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thousands of people bundled up and headed outdoors for a Thanksgiving tradition in Philadelphia. They got their holiday started by taking part in the 99th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade.

All that’s left is the big “99” imprinted on the Parkway. People really had to bundle up this year, with layers on top of layers because it was below freezing, but people still had a lot of fun.

Cold Weather Survival Guide

And really, how could you not? With the music, performances and oh yeah, the floats. Eyewitness News met some people who experienced their first parade this year. For others, it’s a family tradition to see it up close, even in these chilly temperatures. But most people don’t mind it.

So very cold, but the people Eyewitness News talked to say they have a lot to be thankful for. Especially warm turkey for dinner and maybe even some hot chocolate, too.