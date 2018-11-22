Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – ‘Tis the season for holiday shopping. More Americans may be opening their wallets to spend some serious cash.

A new study by WalletHub shows six in ten U.S. shoppers believe they are better off financially this year than they were last.

“Definitely better because I have a job now,” said one man.

“I think the increase in jobs helped everything feel better,” one woman said.

“Getting older. More mature. Maybe planning things a little better,” another woman said.

Researchers cited a growing economy, wage increases and tax cuts as reasons people are more comfortable buying gifts for everyone on their list.

Thirty-five percent said they’d spend at least $500 this year. Only about one in five say they’ll dish out less than $100 for friends and family this holiday season.

“I still plan on spending a little bit for people I care about, but I don’t go into the whole holiday shopping craze,” said one woman.

But even with extra money to burn, many believe the holiday craze — the hustle bustle of shopping– especially on Black Friday, is just too much

“I don’t like dealing with that honestly. So I’d probably go online if anything,” one person said.

And when asked what consumers would spend more money on, nearly half say they’d gladly pay up for some more peace and quiet.