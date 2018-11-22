Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some people take a nap after Thanksgiving dinner, others go straight to the stores. It’s time for the holiday shopping season.

Holiday shoppers waited outside in the cold for store doors to open, hoping to get the most bang for their buck!

“I got here around–actually I got here at 4:22 on the dot. Stood outside in the cold,” said one shopper.

This Plymouth Township Target didn’t open until 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon but some shoppers showed up around 12:30 to be the first ones in line, hoping to snag great deals on electronics.

But those who showed up right before 5 o’clock didn’t make out too bad either.

“Well we didn’t get the $200 55-inch but we got a better 50-inch for a couple dollars more,” said Jose Carrera of Philadelphia.

Only the best for these shoppers!

Deals were so hot, some just had to dance.

“Some Beats headphones almost $100 off which is great! Then I got a couple things for my dad!” another shopper said.

Even the smallest shoppers were excited for the early Black Friday deals.

“Soggy dog, pie face and Pete and Kenneth sand,” said young Vaishalini Mylappan.

And as shoppers continue to look for deals throughout the night they’re thankful for the discounts but are grateful for even more: family