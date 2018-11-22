Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Christmas Village in Philadelphia opened for the season Thursday.

The beloved Christmas Village returns to newly-renovated LOVE Park for an 11th season. The redesigned park offers a larger, more spacious layout for shoppers.

“We are thrilled that the Christmas Village in Philadelphia tradition will return to LOVE Park again this year,” said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell. “Christmas Village is full of holiday cheer, an abundance of high quality gift ideas, and fun attractions like live music and children’s activities. I am excited that this year’s Christmas Village will be even more spectacular than previous years thanks to additional seating, new decorations and beer and wine offerings plus new weekday programming.”

The traditional German-style open market features over 80 vendors, including a new beer garden and traditional European food offerings.

City of Philadelphia Reveals 2018 Philly Holiday Festival Lineup, Including Free Light Shows, Shopping, Tree Lighting

Guests can enjoy authentic German food like grilled bratwurst, drink apple cider and warm mulled wine, all while shopping for Christmas ornaments, decorations and other unique holiday gifts.

Officials expect a record turn-out in 2018 for the market that has been named “Best in America” multiple times.

The Christmas Village is open everyday through Christmas Eve.