  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMNFL Football
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Delaware prison riot, James T. Vaughn Correctional Center, Local, Local TV, Steven Floyd

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An inmate who was awaiting sentencing for his involvement in a deadly prison riot that resulted in the death of a guard has passed away, the Delaware Department of Correction announced.

Thirty-year-old Kelly Gibbs was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Foul play is not suspected, officials say.

Gibbs was serving a 24-year, nine-month sentence for Murder Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Assault Second Degree, and Promoting Prison Contraband.

Jury Convicts 2 Of 3 Inmates For Involvement In Deadly Delaware Prison Riot

Earlier in the week, he pleaded guilty to charges of Riot, Kidnapping and Conspiracy in relation to a riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna last February. Lt. Steven Floyd was killed during the riot. Gibbs’s sentencing was pending.

Gibbs was being housed at the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s