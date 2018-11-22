Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — An inmate who was awaiting sentencing for his involvement in a deadly prison riot that resulted in the death of a guard has passed away, the Delaware Department of Correction announced.

Thirty-year-old Kelly Gibbs was pronounced dead at 2:45 a.m. Thursday. Foul play is not suspected, officials say.

Gibbs was serving a 24-year, nine-month sentence for Murder Second Degree, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Assault Second Degree, and Promoting Prison Contraband.

Earlier in the week, he pleaded guilty to charges of Riot, Kidnapping and Conspiracy in relation to a riot at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna last February. Lt. Steven Floyd was killed during the riot. Gibbs’s sentencing was pending.

Gibbs was being housed at the Howard R. Young Correctional Facility in Wilmington.