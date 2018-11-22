  • CBS 3On Air

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – The Beverly National Cemetery in Burlington County is once again taking part in Wreaths Across America, and the organization is in need of donations.

The donations will ensure each veterans’ grave is marked with a wreath this holiday season.

The wreaths are hand-crafted of all-American balsam and hand-tied with a red velvet bow. During a ceremony on Dec. 15, a volunteer will place it on the marker of a fallen hero. The volunteer will then “say their name” to ensure that the legacy of duty, service, and sacrifice of that veteran is never forgotten.

One wreath costs $15, but any donation amount is accepted.

The organization still needs more than 3,000 wreaths to reach their goal of covering 4,500 graves.

To donate, click here.

