PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The search is on for a gunman after a deadly shooting in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.

It happened outside a Chinese takeout restaurant in the 2500 block of 5th Street.

Philadelphia Police say a woman was sitting in the passenger seat of an SUV when another car pulled up and someone opened fire.

The driver of the SUV was in the restaurant at the time. That driver got into the SUV and drove the woman to Saint Christopher’s Hospital.

“She was suffering from two gunshot wounds to her chest. Doctors worked on her at Saint Christopher’s Hospital, however, she was pronounced dead at 11:25 p.m.” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

No one who was inside the restaurant was hurt.

The suspect’s car is described as a dark-colored four-door sedan. It was last seen headed north on 5th street.