PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — With less than 24 hours left until Thanksgiving, folks are still in route to their Turkey Day destination. Lots of people on the roadways but drivers in our area say traffic hasn’t been too bad.

“We’re from Princeton, New Jersey and she’s from Washington, D.C. and we’re heading down to Northern Virginia,” says one man.

“Coming from Westville, New Jersey going to Lewis, Delaware,” adds another traveler.

“The roads were ok, we sat in a lot of traffic leaving the city but the roads are better on the New Jersey Turnpike,” one woman says.

State police in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania are out in full force.

Throughout the holiday weekend, expect to see more officers on the roadways as well as DUI checkpoints.

Travelers are keeping gas station attendants busy, as well as bringing rest stops some extra cash.

And those traveling this Wednesday have plenty to be thankful for.

“We do have a newborn who’s seeing family for the first time,” adds a father.

New Jersey State Police say they have added 100 extra troopers for patrols this holiday weekend.