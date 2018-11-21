  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — With less than 24 hours left until Thanksgiving, folks are still in route to their Turkey Day destination. Lots of people on the roadways but drivers in our area say traffic hasn’t been too bad.

“We’re from Princeton, New Jersey and she’s from Washington, D.C. and we’re heading down to Northern Virginia,” says one man.

“Coming from Westville, New Jersey going to Lewis, Delaware,” adds another traveler.

“The roads were ok, we sat in a lot of traffic leaving the city but the roads are better on the New Jersey Turnpike,” one woman says.

State police in both New Jersey and Pennsylvania are out in full force.

Thanksgiving Weekend Travel Tips

Throughout the holiday weekend, expect to see more officers on the roadways as well as DUI checkpoints.

Travelers are keeping gas station attendants busy, as well as bringing rest stops some extra cash.

And those traveling this Wednesday have plenty to be thankful for.

“We do have a newborn who’s seeing family for the first time,” adds a father.

New Jersey State Police say they have added 100 extra troopers for patrols this holiday weekend.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s