PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re eating with friends or family make sure you’re on your best behavior this Thanksgiving. The first rule is don’t show up empty handed!

Etiquette experts say bring dessert, a bottle of wine or flowers for the host.

And if you show up to dinner with a new boyfriend or girlfriend, be prepared to share a little about your personal life.

If you are hosting and want to politely let your guests know it’s time to go, etiquette experts suggest you start preparing to-go bags or designate a friend to make a sweet announcement.