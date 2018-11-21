  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re eating with friends or family make sure you’re on your best behavior this Thanksgiving. The first rule is don’t show up empty handed!

Etiquette experts say bring dessert, a bottle of wine or flowers for the host.

Thanksgiving Etiquette: ‘It’s A Time To Use Our Best Manners’

And if you show up to dinner with a new boyfriend or girlfriend, be prepared to share a little about your personal life.

If you are hosting and want to politely let your guests know it’s time to go, etiquette experts suggest you start preparing to-go bags or designate a friend to make a sweet announcement.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s