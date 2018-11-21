Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WESTMONT, N.J. (CBS) — When it comes to getting into the holiday spirit, a South Jersey restaurant is not messing around.

Keg and Kitchen flipped the switch on its huge Christmas light display Wednesday night in Haddon Township.

The building is decorated with 20,000 Christmas lights plus Santa and the reindeer.

Clark Griswold would definitely be proud.