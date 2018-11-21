  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Police are searching for a group of thieves who reportedly stole $30,000 worth of jewelry from a kiosk at the Philadelphia Mills Mall on Wednesday. The incident happened at approximately 7:48 p.m.

Police say three men removed the glass counter from the top of the kiosk and grabbed the jewelry before fleeing.

The robbery was caught on surveillance camera.

The first suspect is described as being a black man wearing a black hat with “polo” written on it and a black jacket. The second suspect was wearing a blue jacket, blue vest, and a black hoodie. The third suspect was wearing an orange baseball hat with an orange, bubble jacket.

All three men were last seen leaving the orange section near the Walmart.

Police are still investigating and no arrests have been made.

