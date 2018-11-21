  • CBS 3On Air

By Greg Argos
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Thanksgiving

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — It’s the last minute rush to get the ingredients for that perfect Thanksgiving feast. Everyone counting the minutes until the family gathers and the bird is carved.

Well, some people, when they hear about some not-so-traditional turkey recipes that have become pretty popular this Thanksgiving.

Pumpkin Pie Is Likely Made From Squash: Report

Reynolds Kitchens posted the recipes and you can forget standard seasoning and welcome the Mountain Dew Turkey, the Hot Flamin’ Cheetos Turkey, and the Glitter Turkey.

Sammy Cacia owns Cacia’s Bakery in South Philly. His 15-brick foot oven is normally used to bake tomato pies and round bread but on Thanksgiving, it transforms into a turkey roaster for hundreds.

turkey2 Not So Traditional Turkey Recipes Popular This Thanksgiving

Credit: CBS3

“We bake turkeys so this way you can free up your oven,” said Cacia. “It’s slow roaster. It comes out really nice and really juicy,” Cacia adds.

His grandfather started the tradition decades ago and Sammy has seen a few strange recipes over the years.

Thanksgiving Travel Rush Gets Off To A Good Start

“Every once in a while, you’ll see pineapple rings on top and apples, and walnuts,” he says.

But he says if someone wants to drop off a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey, “whatever you want. We just cook it!”

He just wouldn’t want to try it.

“I’m an old-fashioned guy,” Cacia says.

