Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Final preparations are underway for Philadelphia’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Chopper 3 was over Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday morning.

Lyft Offers Free Rides On Thanksgiving Eve In Philadelphia

Floats were lined up in the neighborhood before making their trek to JFK Boulevard.

Then, Chopper 3 ventured over to the staging area in front of the Art Museum where many of the performances will be held.

At 99-years-old, it’s the oldest Thanksgiving Day Parade in America.

It kicks off Thursday at 8:15 a.m. at 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.

Thanksgiving Etiquette: Don’t Show Up Empty Handed!

If you plan to be there, dress warmly! It’s going to be bitterly cold.

The Delaware Valley is expected to experience its coldest Thanksgiving in over 100 years.