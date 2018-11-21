Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Lyft is doing its part to reduce drinking and driving on Thanksgiving Eve.

It is providing $10,000 dollars in rides to Philadelphians on Wednesday night.

“This holiday, and all year long, Lyft is committed to reducing drinking and driving fatalities,” Lyft officials said.

From 9 p.m. until 2 a.m., city residents can claim their free Lyft ride by typing the code “THXEVEPHL “in their lyft app.

Up to $10 will be discounted on rides.