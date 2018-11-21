Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA(CBS) — Dozens of people picked up the items they need to make a Thanksgiving feast and it was all free! Chosen 300 ministries hosted their turkey and can food give away for needy families.

“I wanted to show them we can make a difference we don’t have a lot but we have more than some people,” said Geneva Peacock who was volunteering with her children.

“When we go to our Grandmom’s house we always see these two homeless boys on the side of the road,” said young Brooklyn alongside her mom.

It’s been an exhausting, frigid fall for those here but warmth is being served in hefty helpings.

“There are so many people that are dealing with the issue of homelessness food insufficiency. Philadelphia in all of its greatness is one of the poorest cities in America.”

Live music filled the room, one reason why Robert told CBS3 he comes here every year.

“Hardly a fight or an argument going on here, it just loves here,” Robert said.

Another reason he and so many others are here– of course the food.

“I’m here today because my Grandmom, she’s on drugs and stuff and my whole life and my mom’s life I had to watch her be on the streets and have nothing. So, I’m here to help out the community,” says one young woman.

Another young woman also says her background influenced her decision to help out.

“Not too long ago my uncle and aunt were on the street so I am glad I can help others,” said Dymira Washington, who was volunteering.

Giving thanks with a meal and good company encouragement to keep your head held high.