NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Bargain hunters shop for discounted merchandise at Macy\'s on \'Black Friday\' on November 25, 2011 in New York City. Marking the start of the holiday shopping season, \'Black Friday\' is one of American retailers\' busiest days of the year. (Photo by Michael Nagle/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season nearing, here are the hours of your favorite stores for Thanksgiving and Black Friday.

  • Best Buy:
    • Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 1 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Dicks:
    • Thanksgiving: 6 p.m.- 2 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
  • GameStop: 
    • Thanksgiving: 3 p.m.-10 p.m.
    • Black Friday: 7 a.m.- 10 p.m.
  • J.C. Penney:
    • Thanksgiving: 2 p.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 12 a.m. – Close
  • Kmart:
    • Thanksgiving: 6 a.m.-12 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 6 a.m.- Close
  • Kohls:
    • Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.-12 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 12 a.m.-Close
  • Macy’s:
    • Thanksgiving: 5 p.m. – 2 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 6 a.m. – 1 p.m.
  • Staples:
    • Thanksgiving: Closed
    • Black Friday: Opening at 7 a.m.
  • Target:
    • Thanksgiving: 5 p.m.- 1 a.m.
    • Black Friday: Opening at 7 a.m.
  • Walmart:
    • Thanksgiving: 6 p.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Black Friday: 12 a.m. – Close

*Some local store hours may vary. Check store website.

