MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Authorities in Montgomery County are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects wanted in connection with the murder of Sylvia Williams. The murder happened just before 7 p.m. Sunday at North Washington Street and Jefferson Avenue in Pottstown.

Authorities say Williams was found in a second-floor bedroom with a gunshot wound.

According to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office, two masked suspects entered the residence during the home invasion and shot Williams.

Credit: Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office

The home was equipped with a surveillance system which captured the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 610-970-6570.

