Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the case of an 11-year-old boy who disappeared 27 years ago. Mark Himebaugh disappeared from the Del Haven section of Middle Township on Nov. 25, 1991.

Police say Mark was last seen walking towards the playground in the County Park, by the park guard, around 4 p.m.

He then disappeared afterwards.

The Middle Township Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office and the FBI are continuing to investigate Mark’s disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middle Township Police at 609-465-8700, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, the Cape May County Crime Stoppers at 609-463-2800, or the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135.