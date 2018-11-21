Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon is warning some customers that their email addresses may have been disclosed “due to a technical error” ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. CNET reports that Amazon has fixed the problem.
“We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNET in a statement.
Customers who were affected received emails from Amazon about the situation.
“We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your email address due to a technical error,” the customer service email reads. “The issue has been fixed. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action.”
CNET reports it’s not yet known how many accounts may have been affected.