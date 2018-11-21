Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amazon is warning some customers that their email addresses may have been disclosed “due to a technical error” ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. CNET reports that Amazon has fixed the problem.

“We have fixed the issue and informed customers who may have been impacted,” an Amazon spokesperson told CNET in a statement.

Customers who were affected received emails from Amazon about the situation.

Amazon's legit been sending out notices saying sorry we exposed your email address. Seems likely related to this https://t.co/21cRB2dHTk… Besides the brevity, what's giving people pause is they sign the email https://t.co/KDiteRFaeR Why cap the "a" and why no https://? Strange pic.twitter.com/mwty3GmCN1 — briankrebs (@briankrebs) November 21, 2018

“We’re contacting you to let you know that our website inadvertently disclosed your email address due to a technical error,” the customer service email reads. “The issue has been fixed. This is not a result of anything you have done, and there is no need for you to change your password or take any other action.”

Woke up to this email from Amazon. Cool…thanks for the technical error. "There is no need for you to change your password or take any other action." Well @AmazonHelp I'm changing my password anyway. #Amazon #AmazonEmail #TechnicalError pic.twitter.com/OAheQ4MPLD — A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) November 21, 2018

CNET reports it’s not yet known how many accounts may have been affected.