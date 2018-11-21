Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two Jewish police officers have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the Philadelphia Police Department, claiming they have been subjected to anti-Semitism, and ethnic and religious discrimination in the workplace. Officers Stacey Gonzalez and Pavel Reznik filed the lawsuit Monday.

Gonzalez and Reznik claim in the lawsuit that they have faced discrimination from their supervisor and at least 10 other officers.

“In a pattern of unlawful, deliberate and discriminatory acts, defendants have created a racist, anti-Semitic and anti-Jewish environment at their employment at the PPD,” the lawsuit reads.

The lawsuit states that the Star of David with the words “Hebrew Hammer” were written on a patrol car and that the anti-Semitic symbol “SS” was scratched into a locker.

The officers also claimed in the lawsuit the supervisors would insult them, required them to perform additional work not asked of “mainly white Christian officers,” and didn’t allow them from taking time off for religious holidays.

The officers are demanding a jury trial.

CBS Philly has reached out to the police department for comment.