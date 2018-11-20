  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jaw-dropping video captured a hit-and-run following a Sixers game.

A fan posted video on twitter after Friday night’s game, asking users to share it.

In the video, you can see the impact was so powerful, the victim was knocked out of his shoe.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO*** 

The Chevy Tahoe then sped out of the Wells Fargo parking lot, towards Broad Street.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises but is expected to be OK.

Philadelphia police say they have seen the video and are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s