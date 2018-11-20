Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jaw-dropping video captured a hit-and-run following a Sixers game.
A fan posted video on twitter after Friday night’s game, asking users to share it.
In the video, you can see the impact was so powerful, the victim was knocked out of his shoe.
***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO***
The Chevy Tahoe then sped out of the Wells Fargo parking lot, towards Broad Street.
The victim suffered cuts and bruises but is expected to be OK.
Philadelphia police say they have seen the video and are investigating.