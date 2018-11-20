Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Jaw-dropping video captured a hit-and-run following a Sixers game.

A fan posted video on twitter after Saturday night’s game, asking users to share it.

In the video, you can see the impact was so powerful, the victim was knocked out of his shoe.

***WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO***

This guy got hit at the @WellsFargoCtr last night and the driver fled the scene. It was a hit and run and the @PhillyPolice won’t do anything about it because we didn’t call last night because the security at the CENTER told him to wait until the morning. RT to get the word out!! pic.twitter.com/CPtD0Y2KYG — Haley Hawkins (@itsxohaley) November 17, 2018

The Chevy Tahoe then sped out of the Wells Fargo parking lot, towards Broad Street.

The victim suffered cuts and bruises but is expected to be OK.

Philadelphia police say they have seen the video and are investigating.