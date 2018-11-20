Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Small magnets, balloons and slime top this year’s report on dangerous toys ahead of the holiday gift-giving season. A public interest group tested 40 toys and declared 15 dangerous to children.

The Penn Public Interest Research Group’s 33rd annual Trouble in Toyland survey is now out, and it points out dangerous toys on store shelves as the holiday gift-buying season begins.

“No one should worry about whether the toy that they buy is safe, or dangerous, or toxic, but in 2018, we are still finding dangerous toys on store shelves,” said Tano Toussaint, of PennPIRG.

This year’s investigation found hazardous toys that researchers say are contaminated with toxic chemicals, or they may pose choking hazards to kids. There are also toys that they claim may pose cybersecurity and privacy risks.

Toys with internet connections made the list because they could be collecting data on children and sharing it with others.

The results of the study come from new laboratory testing and research into the safety of popular gifts.

“Our testing found that several popular slimes contain toxic levels of boron. Basically, that means that when this chemical is ingested, it can cause nausea, vomiting, other reproductive health issues.,” said Toussaint.

PennPIRG also has a website which will help parents evaluate and learn more about dangerous toys and toy recalls.