PHILADELPHIA (CBS)- The Saturday following Thanksgiving was dubbed as “Small Business Saturday” by American Express in 2010 and is a reminder to support your local smaller businesses for your holiday shopping needs, and not just the “big guys”, as is typical for the day before (Black Friday). For 2018, Small Business Saturday will be November 24. Some stores will offer incentives and sales as the big day draws near. Here are some popular places to visit in Philly to show your support for their small business.

Big Blue Marble Bookstore

551 Carpenter Lane

Philadelphia, PA 19119

(215)844-1870

www.bigbluemarblebooks.com Books are a wonderful gift for nearly anyone because you have such a wide variety of choices. Whether the person you are buying for loves to read fiction, is just into humor, pop culture or wants to learn how to take part in a new hobby, a book on a topic that interests them always makes a great gift. Big Blue Marble Bookstore is a very community-driven business. They have regular events for kids such as story time, poetry readings, book clubs and meetings with authors. They also allow local clubs to use their bonus rooms for local events; this is a good business to visit for Small Business Saturday to thank them for their support of the community.

Painted Bride Art Center

230 Vine St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 925-9914

www.paintedbride.org When you are unsure what to get someone on your list who is on the artistic side and don’t want to give them a gift card, consider the Painted Bride Art Center. This business showcases a variety of one-of-a-kind pieces of art which you can purchase as a gift. One of their main products is beautiful pieces of hand blown glass. The center has been in Philadelphia for over 40 years and provides “a laboratory” for artists and art lovers alike.

Beekman’s Copa Soaps

438 E. Girard Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19125

(215) 426-5594

www.copasoaps.com If you have someone on your list who appreciates the value of aroma therapy, or just makes part of their time in the bath into relaxation time, you may want to stop in to Beekman's Copa Soaps. This company focuses on cold processed all natural soaps with all natural ingredients. They also feature aroma therapy essential oils. The products are created in their location right in center city Philadelphia.



Out There Outfitters

123 N. Wayne Ave.

Wayne, PA 19087

(610) 688-6383

www.outthereoutfitters.com Out There Outfitters is a local leader for a large variety of equipment and accessories for those who love the great outdoors. Here you can find a large variety of products for the nature lover on your list, or hobbyist, toys for your kids. Customers love the beautiful shop in its location on the Main Line. The customer service here is of high quality, and they should also be rewarded on Small Business Saturday.