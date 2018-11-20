Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Some consider Black Wednesday, or the day before Thanksgiving, to be the biggest drinking night of the year. Here are some of the best spots to do so in Philadelphia.

McGillin’s Olde Ale House

1310 Drury St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 735-5562

www.mcgillins.com On any given night of the week, McGillin’s Olde Ale House brings in a crowd, so you can bet Thanksgiving Eve will be no different. This Irish pub is hailed as the “oldest continuously operating tavern in Philadelphia,” as it opened when Abe Lincoln was elected President in 1860. Furthermore, McGillin’s is a fun bar, with cheap pitchers perfect for sharing among old friends and family. Even though McGillin’s can get busy, it has plenty of places to sit, and there’s also karaoke on Wednesday nights.

The Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company

112 S. 18th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(267) 467-3277

www.thefranklinbar.com Franklin Mortgage & Investment Company is a speakeasy located near Rittenhouse Square that’s known for its top-notch cocktails. Sadly, you won’t be allowed to enter unless there is a table available. Although this could mean a wait during busy times (like the day before Thanksgiving), it also guarantees that when you get in, you’ll have a table to share with your company. The noise level is low, allowing for comfortable catching up, too.

Mac’s Tavern

226 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19106

(267) 324-5507

www.macstavern.com



Mac’s Tavern in Old City is partly owned by Rob and Kaitlin McElhenney of “It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia” fame; in fact, the interior is decorated with photos of the gang. This gastropub has a jukebox, 17 beers on tap and fantastic pub fare. It’s located in a great historical building that has been around since 1693 and is an excellent place to watch a game or grab a drink or meal. Related: Top Jazz Spots In Philadelphia

Time Restaurant, Whiskey Bar and Taproom

1315 Sansom St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(215) 985-4800

www.timerestaurant.net



There is something for everyone at Time Restaurant, Whiskey Bar and Taproom. Multiple concepts come together in this mid city bar, as three rooms – a dining room, a whiskey bar and an upstairs club – are available for your use. The dining room is home to live jazz every night, which makes for an entertaining meal and night of drinks. The whiskey bar is opposite the dining room and is a quieter choice for those wishing to enjoy a drink and catch up with old friends. Looking to dance? Head upstairs to the club where the DJs play your favorite tunes.

Good Dog Bar

224 S. 15th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19102

(215) 985-9600

www.gooddogbar.com



Good Dog Bar is a dive bar with charm and great food. It’s been featured on the Food Network, and the Good Dog Burger has even been called one of the best burgers in the country. A three-floor bar, there are plenty of places to grab a drink, order some food and mingle with your friends and family. There are two bars – one on the bottom floor and a smaller one on the second floor – and plenty of places to sit at a table or wooden booth. The top floor is a standing room with no bar, but it has a pool table and dartboard. Also on Wednesdays, Good Dog offers half-off prices on cans.