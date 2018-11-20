  • CBS 3On Air

By Lauren Casey
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Break out the wool socks and pull out the flannel pajamas as we are in store for one of the coldest Thanksgivings in Philadelphia on record. The first of two cold fronts will traverse the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys tomorrow with a secondary frontal passage on Wednesday, that will leave the door wide open to a frigid area of Canadian high pressure.

Expect the arctic appetizer on Wednesday with high temperatures running 10 to 15 degrees below-average, with highs only in the low 40s in the city.

thanksgiving Delaware Valley Could See Coldest Thanksgiving In Over 100 Years

credit: CBS3

The bitterly cold main course will served on Thanksgiving, with a sub-freezing forecast high temperature of 30 degrees. This would make for the coldest Thanksgiving in Philadelphia in 22 years and could tie 1989 and 1996 for the second coldest on record.

The coldest ever turkey day occurred in 1901 with a high temperature of 27 degrees.

forecast19 Delaware Valley Could See Coldest Thanksgiving In Over 100 Years

(credit: CBS3)

By early Friday morning, temperatures will plummet into the teens with wind chill values in the single-digits are possible.

